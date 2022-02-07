IPL 2022 Auction: 5 players who performed well for Gujarat Lions and could be on wishlist of Ahmedabad franchise

The IPL 2022 Auction will take place in five days. The reverse countdown to mega auction has begun, and one of the teams that has grabbed everyone's attention ahead of the mega auction is Ahmedabad.

According to reports, the team owners have named the franchise the 'Ahmedabad Titans'. However, there is no official confirmation regarding it.

The Ahmedabad franchise have signed Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction.

They still have many vacant spots in the squad. Back in 2016 and 2017, the Rajkot-based Gujarat Lions represented the state in the IPL. Ahmedabad will now become the second team to represent Gujarat.

The new team owners may look to sign some of the top performers from the Gujarat Lions team and strengthen their core. Here's a list of five names the Ahmedabad franchise can target from GL's roster at IPL 2022 Auction.

#1 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch won ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as captain

Aaron Finch has played for eight franchises in his IPL career, and his best performances came for the Gujarat Lions. Finch was a match-winner for the Lions as he scored 692 runs in 25 innings at a strike rate of close to 145.

The Australian star has a ton of experience under his belt. Having won the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 as Australia's skipper, Finch will be keen to return to the IPL. Ahmedabad will be one of the franchises that may target him.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik scored five half-centuries for the Gujarat Lions

The Ahmedabad franchise has signed an opener and two all-rounders, but as of now, they don't have a wicket-keeper in their team. Team management may look for an experienced wicket-keeper at the auction.

A player like Dinesh Karthik can be a decent addition. Karthik has played a lot of cricket with Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Also, during his stint with Gujarat Lions, he amassed 696 runs in 28 innings, with his highest score being 65.

#3 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was the captain of Gujarat Lions

Suresh Raina led the Gujarat Lions in both seasons the franchise played. The left-handed batter played 29 matches for the Lions, aggregating 841 runs at a strike rate of 135.86.

While Raina has now retired from international cricket, he can still be a valuable addition to the team. He will bring a lot of experience to the table and help the youngsters.

#4 Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye turned heads with a five-wicket haul on his IPL debut for Gujarat Lions. The Australian pacer took a hat-trick and stunned the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.

A year later, Tye won the IPL Purple Cap award while playing for the Punjab Kings. Given how he regularly takes wickets in T20 cricket, Tye's name might be present on Ahmedabad's wishlist at the IPL 2022 Auction.

#5 Dhawal Kulkarni

Underrated Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni could be a value-for-money pick at the IPL 2022 Auction. Kulkarni was the most successful bowler for the Gujarat Lions during their brief IPL stint.

The right-arm pacer bagged 21 wickets in 20 matches, with his best figures being 4/14. It will be interesting to see if the Ahmedabad franchise bids for Kulkarni at the IPL 2022 Auction.

