IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in tonight's PBKS vs RR match 

Match 27 of IPL 2024 features the Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13, at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh.

Punjab are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table. Their batting has been inconsistent, with the top order failing to provide those crucial flying starts. Shikhar Dhawan's slow scoring (SR of 125.62) has put pressure on the middle order, although players like Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have shown immense promise.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have been one of the best teams in the tournament. They are the current table-toppers with eight points. However, the Sanju Samson-led side are coming on the back of a tight loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game.

Ahead of tonight's fixture, here are three vital milestones that could possibly be reached in the PBKS vs. RR game.

#3 Jos Buttler could complete 1500 boundaries (4+6) in T20 cricket

Jos Buttler celebrating his ton for RR

After a string of low scores, Jos Buttler finally found his groove when he smashed a match-winning ton in RR's win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While he was out early in the previous game, Buttler would look to take confidence from his knock in Jaipur.

The swashbuckling opener has a stellar record in T20 cricket, mustering 11,289 runs at an average of close to 35 and a wonderful strike rate of 144.50. In the 385 innings he has played, Buttler has smashed a total of 1,490 boundaries (1012 fours + 478 sixes).

The 33-year-old is just 10 more boundaries away from becoming only the second Englishman after Alex Hales to complete 1,500 boundaries in T20 cricket history.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan could become the highest run-getter vs RR

Shikhar Dhawan hitting one over covers

Shikhar Dhawan boasts a decent record against the Rajasthan Royals. In 24 innings, the southpaw has hit 679 runs at an average of 32.33, including seven fifties. Dhawan is the second-highest run-getter in the matches against RR and could go on top of the list.

Following Virat Kohli's superb ton against RR, he became the highest run-getter with 731 runs. Dhawan is 53 runs away from toppling his former Indian captain Kohli on the list.

Apart from this, Dhawan could complete the landmark of scoring 1,000 runs for PBKS as well. The PBKS skipper is currently 11th on the list of highest run-getters with 985 runs at an average of 37.8. He is just 15 runs away from completing a thousand runs for the Punjab franchise. In doing so, he will become only the sixth Indian to achieve the feat.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal could become the first player to take 200 wickets in IPL history

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrating a wicket for RR

RR's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the brink of etching his name in IPL history. Ahead of their crucial clash against PBKS, Chahal needs just three wickets to become the first bowler ever to reach the coveted milestone of 200 wickets in IPL history.

Chahal, known for his deceptive leg-spin and sharp googlies, has been a mainstay in the IPL for over a decade and has become synonymous with wicket-taking prowess.

Currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Chahal sits at an impressive 197 scalps from 150 matches, boasting a wicket in every 16.65 balls. This upcoming match presents a golden opportunity for Chahal to achieve this historic feat.