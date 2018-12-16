IPL Auction 2019: 3 dark horses who will fetch big amounts at the auction

The 2019 IPL auction which is scheduled to take place on 18th December is going to be just a one-day affair. Despite, this there are plenty of players for the franchises to bid for and strengthen their team as a unit.

With quite a few big stars making themselves available at the auction, there are also some talented dark horses who might do better than expected, create a bidding war among the franchises and hence might be bought for a much higher price than expected partly due to their experience in this format and style of play.

Let us have a look at the three dark horses who will fetch significant amounts at the auction.

#3 Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is one of the key dark horses amongst the Indian players available at the IPL auction. Being an excellent and reliable person behind the stumps, Saha is no stranger with the bat in this tournament and hence in the past has shown the potential which he can display to the fans. He is also an experienced player who has played in four different franchises such as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In 115 matches, Saha has scored 1679 runs at an average of 24.33 and strike rate of 129.85. He is a versatile player capable of playing both in the top order as well as the middle order and is also a competent sweeper of the ball. Despite his qualities, Saha is quite under-rated and is not considered a T20 specialist. There is a good chance that he could be one of those players who could fetch a large amount at the auction due to being an Indian wicket-keeper batsman.

