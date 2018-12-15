IPL Auction 2019: South African batsman wishes to return to IPL after 7 years

Colin Ingram (third in the picture) wants to return to IPL

What's the Story?

The IPL Auction for the 12th edition of the VIVO IPL is slated to take place at Jaipur on Tuesday. All the 8 franchises would be looking to strengthen their squads by filling all the missing gaps in the player auction. The left-handed South African batsman, Colin Ingram expressed his strong desire to play in the league on Twitter.

In Case You Did Not Know...

Colin Ingram is a well known T20 player worldwide and the Proteas batsman had also played in the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils during 2011 and 2012. He went unsold ever since and has played in various other T20 leagues across the globe and was hugely successful.

The Heart Of The Matter

Colin Ingram plays in various T20 leagues worldwide

Colin Ingram who is currently playing for the English county Glamorgan in the English domestic competition and wants to return to the cash-rich Indian Premier League after 7 years. He possesses the talent and also has the ability to play well, but the only thing which can go against him is his base price. The Proteas star is also a handy leg-spinner.

The Proteas batsman has set his base price at 2 Crores INR and thus, may not attract franchises in the auction. Probably, setting a lower base price could have enhanced his chances of making it to the IPL. Despite having low chances of an IPL return, he showed his excitement for the IPL auction by tweeting out -

Is this the year i return to @IPL ???will be great to be back & excited to take on the challenge💪 https://t.co/AUyLZgOS62 — Colin Ingram (@CAIngram41) December 15, 2018

What's Next?

The IPL Auction is set to air live from Jaipur on 18th December 2018 and it would be intriguing to see if any franchise buys Colin Ingram.

Do you think Colin Ingram will be bought by any franchise? Share your views in the feedback section below.

