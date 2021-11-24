IPL Auction 2022: 3 Gujarat players who impressed in SMAT 2021 and could earn a contract from Ahmedabad team

With IPL Auction 2022 expected to take place in January, all members of the cricket universe are excited for the mega event. For the first time in four years, fans will witness a mega auction in the IPL.

The rules for IPL Auction 2022 have not been released, but just like previous mega auctions, the teams will have permission to retain a maximum of three to five players only. According to reports, the existing eight franchises can retain four players before the IPL Auction 2022, while the two new entrants can draft three players each.

Speaking of the new entrants in IPL, Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two cities joining the tournament.

Ahmedabad can sign local players at IPL Auction 2022

With Ahmedabad set to play their home games at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, the team management will try to sign some local talents at IPL Auction 2022 as they will have proper knowledge of playing in home conditions.

Gujarat recently participated in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The two-time champions failed to win the trophy this year but finished number one in Elite Group D, recording four wins in five matches.

Quite a few players of the Gujarat team won the fans' hearts during the competition. Some of them might have impressed the Ahmedabad franchise owners as well.

On that note, here are the three Gujarat squad members who could earn a contract from the Ahmedabad team at IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal was Gujarat's best batter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22. The right-handed batter aggregated 188 runs in five matches at an average of 47. Panchal is currently leading India 'A' in their unofficial Test series against South Africa 'A'.

The 31-year-old has been very impressive on the domestic circuit, but he has never played in the IPL. Since Panchal had a strike rate of 135+ and registered two half-centuries in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he would have grabbed the Ahmedabad franchise's attention ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

#2 Roosh Kalaria

Roosh Kalaria joined the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 as a replacement player. However, the Gujarat-based fast bowler did not get a chance to play. Kalaria is a left-arm fast-medium bowler who has played for India 'A'.

The 28-year-old has picked up 44 wickets in 36 T20 matches so far. Speaking of his performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22, Kalaria took seven wickets in five matches at a strike rate of 13.7. He could be a vital part of Ahmedabad IPL team's bowling attack if the franchise signs him at IPL Auction 2022.

#3 Arzan Nagwaswalla

Arzan Nagwaswalla has worked as a net bowler for Team India

Another left-arm pacer to feature on this list is Arzan Nagwaswalla. The 24-year-old grabbed the headlines when the BCCI selected him as one of the net bowlers for the England tour.

Like the previous two names on this list, Nagwaswalla is yet to make his IPL debut. He played five matches for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021/22, scalping seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.72.

It will be interesting to see if the Ahmedabad team raises the paddle for him at IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee