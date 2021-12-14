3 off-spinners who may not go for big bucks in IPL Auction 2022

With the team retentions decided, the excitement for the Mega Auction ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 continues to grow.

A total of 27 players were retained by the eight existing franchises, while the two new teams will get to pick three players each before the auction.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



More details here - #VIVOIPL A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3751/vivo… A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention.More details here - iplt20.com/news/3751/vivo… #VIVOIPL https://t.co/TcTpKaznKd

There will be plenty of players in the auction pool who are sure to attract huge bids.

Players like KL Rahul, Rashid Khan, and David Warner have all been released by their franchisees along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others.

There will be plenty of demand for spinners in the market, and despite off-spinners not getting as much demand as leg-spinners, mystery spinners, and left-arm spinners, some like Ashwin are sure to get some big bids.

However, there will also be some players who may not attract bidding wars. Here are three off-spinners who may not go for big bucks in the IPL auction:

#1 Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham did not get a single game for CSK in IPL 2021.

Krishnappa Gowtham made history in the IPL 2021 auction when he became the most expensive uncapped Indian as CSK bought him for ₹9.25 crore.

However, the spinner did not get a single game in the season, spending the India and United Arab Emirates legs warming the bench as CSK won their fourth IPL title.

He did not set the stage on fire in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy either, picking up seven wickets in five matches.

While he still may get a decent bid, his value is certain to drop from the astronomical figure he received last season.

#2 Jayant Yadav

Jayant Yadav has spent most of his IPL career on the bench.

Jayant Yadav has spent the majority of his time with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals before that on the bench, only occasionally playing. He has notched just 19 appearances in seven seasons.

Yadav recently made a comeback into India's Test team in the home series against New Zealand and has been picked for the tour of South Africa, but his record in the shortest format of the game is not the best.

In 73 T20s, he has picked up 44 wickets and has an average of 31.97. His economy rate of 6.34 is something that works in his favor, but he will be looked at as a backup option at best and is unlikely to attract a heavy bid.

#3 Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena's only IPL appearance came last season for Punjab Kings.

Jalaj Saxena played just one match for Punjab Kings last season and went for 27 runs in his three overs against Delhi Capitals.

He has played 66 T20s, taking 64 wickets.

He has an average of 19.50 and economy rate of 6.82, but with just one match in the IPL under his belt, he would still be fortunate to get a big bid.

Edited by Prem Deshpande