IPL Auctions 2017: Mumbai Indians could snap up Mohammad Shahzad

Mumbai Indians would look towards Mohammad Shahzad as a cover for Jos Buttler.

IPL would love to have Mohammad Shahzad in its mix



What’s the story?

For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, Afghanistan players would be a part of the juggernaut. One of the top attractions during the auctions would be combative wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad and owing to his tremendous skills and panache many teams would be lining up to avail his services.

As of now, Mumbai Indians look to be the favourites to sign the diminutive keeper as they would be well suited with an explosive opening batsman right at the top of the order. He would open the innings with Rohit Sharma and could well be the aggressor right at the beginning of the play.

Extra Cover: Full list of players retained and released by the teams ahead of IPL Auction 2017

Shahzad is currently ranked number 7 in the ICC T20 rankings and with his pedigree, he could be one of the star picks during the auction. Although Mumbai Indians have Jos Buttler in their ranks, they would love to snap up Shahzad who could act as a cushion for them as it would allow them to rotate players according to the different scenarios.

In case you didn’t know...

The 29-year old is an experienced player in the shortest format and is numbers are a testimony to his credentials. In 88 T20 matches, he has scored 2563 runs at an average of 32.44. Also, he has scored 17 half-centuries and 1 century with the highest score of 118.

What's next?

With his ability with the bat and with the gloves, Shahzad could well be one of the bargain buys at this year’s auctions which is scheduled to be held in Bangalore on February 20. Towards the end of 2016, he was named the ICC Associate & Affiliate Cricketer of the Year and thus became the first Afghan player to claim the honour.

For very long he was not given his due owing to the fact that he belonged to an associate nation but the man has punched well above his weight and there is no denying the fact that currently, he is one of the top performers for an associate nation player and perhaps he could get his due at this year’s IPL.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The IPL is a tremendous platform and it presents a brilliant opportunity to players to come out and express themselves. Also, the fans love to watch characters on the field and Shahzad is a definite character both on and off the field and could thus be a crowd favourite.

There is little doubt that IPL would be richer with the involvement of Shahzad and taking into account the balance of different teams, Mumbai Indians look to be ideally suited to rope him in.