Bangladesh edged past Team India in a low-scoring thriller on Sunday, December 4, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38*) played a magnificent knock in the chase and pulled Bangladesh towards victory from the jaws of defeat. Bangladesh now lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0.

After being put into bat first, Men in Blue could only muster 186 runs before getting all-out in 41.2 overs. KL Rahul (73 off 71 balls) waged a lone battle with an enterprising half-century to help his side reach the total. The rest of the Indian batting unit failed miserably in the contest.

In reply, Bangladesh lost opener Najmul Hossain Shanto for a golden duck off the first delivery of the second innings. The hosts could not score freely in the powerplay as Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj kept things tight with wonderful opening spells.

Skipper Litton Das (41) weathered the early storm and looked set to take his side home. However, Washington Sundar (2/17) gave India a massive breakthrough by dismissing Das in the 20th over.

Bangladesh batters went into a shell after that as visiting bowlers dried up the boundaries. The pressure eventually triggered a collapse as Bangladesh dug themselves a deep hole, staring at a defeat with 136/9 on the board in the 40th over.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38* off 39 balls) played a sensational counter-attacking knock at this juncture and carried his side to a memorable victory. Mustafizur Rahman (10*) played sensibly at the other end and lent perfect support to Miraz.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the loss and said:

"It was a very close game. We did pretty well to come back into that position. We didn't bat well. 184 wasn't good enough. We bowled pretty well and kept them under pressure but they held their nerves to get the required runs at the backend.

"If you look back to how we bowled from ball one, it was good. Of course, we would have liked to get some wickets at the end but we did that in the first 40 overs. You've got to take wickets to win games like these and we did that decently for most parts."

The sides will next face each other in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7 at the same venue.

