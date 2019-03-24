×
IPL News: 'I fear none but Virat Kohli's anger,' reveals Rishabh Pant

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
News
120   //    24 Mar 2019, 11:45 IST

Rishabh Pant has now appeared for India in all the three departments
Rishabh Pant has now appeared for India in all the three departments

What's the story?

While gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant on Saturday revealed that Virat Kohli's anger scares him the most.

Pant revealed it in a video released by Delhi Capitals on their official website.

In case you didn't know...

Soon after his debut for India, Pant has been hitting the headlines, be it for his fearless batting or stump mic sledging. The youngster has made a mark in a short span of time, having featured for team India in all the three formats now.

He undoubtedly is another IPL product as he earned himself the name during the mega-league only.

The heart of the matter

Meanwhile, with the new season just going underway, Pant on Saturday made an astonishing remark regarding Men in Blue's captain, Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born cricketer said that nothing scares him like Kohli's anger,

“I am not scared of anyone but Virat bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai (I’m scared of his anger),” Pant said in a video posted by his IPL team, Delhi Capitals on their official website.

The wicket-keeper also revealed that if one does everything correctly, then things remain calm.

“But if you are doing everything correctly, then why he (Kohli) should get angry.

“But if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you..it’s good because you only learn from your mistakes,” he added.

What's next?

Pant has played a major part for Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons. The franchise would be hoping that he delivers this time around as well.

As Capitals haven't made it to the playoffs of the tournament for last six straight seasons, the Shreyas Iyer-led side having made some important changes in the side might change the scenario this season.

