"IPL performance should not be criteria for World cup selection," says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

The world cricket is gearing up for the cricket carnival as the 2019 World Cup is just 50 days away. The New Zealand team has announced the squad well in advance and the other teams are expected to announce the squad soon. Rohit Sharma feels that the team for the World Cup is almost settled and only a few spots are up for grabs.

In case you didn't know

The BCCI selection committee confirmed that the Indian team squad for the mega event would be picked up on the 20th of April. ICC has placed 30th April as the deadline to announce the squad.

The heart of the matter

Indian opener Rohit Sharma said that Captain Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri should decide whether they want extra spinners or middle order as there are few spots still available for the selection.

“I think we are pretty much settled. There are a few spots which everyone knows about but again that depends on what the captain and the coach and the selectors think whether they want to go for the extra seamer or the extra spinner or extra middle order player or a reserve opener. It also depends upon the conditions. The last time we were in England. The conditions were quite dry. I don’t know how things will be. So if it is like that then you take an extra spinner, as simple as that. If, it's not then probably take the extra seamer.“

Indian vice-captain further added that IPL performance should not be considered for the selections as the format is completely different.

“I personally think IPL should not be criteria for selection. You can't select a 50 overs team based on a 20 overs franchise competition. Yes, form matters. But we have played enough ODI cricket over the last year to know who stands where,”

What's next?

In 14 days time, we will have an answer on whether the selectors considered IPL performance for the World Cup selection or not. However, the main focus will be on whom they will pick as India's number four for the World Cup.

