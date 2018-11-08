×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Kohli wants Indian pacers to skip IPL and rest for the World Cup 

Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
News
1.33K   //    08 Nov 2018, 12:13 IST

Enter caption

Indian skipper and star player Virat Kohli wants the Indian pacers to take a break from the IPL 2019, in order to keep them fit and fresh for the ICC World Cup 2019, which begins about two weeks after the completion of the T20 tournament.

According to reports emerging from the Indian Express, captain Virat Kohli put the request forward in a meeting which was attended by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), coach Ravi Shastri, chief selector MSK Prasad, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

Apparently, he wants the pacers to be "fresh and fit", sources in BCCI told the Indian Express.

Although no decision has been taken on the suggestions, the Indian pacers will have an option of choosing to play in either the first half or the second half of the IPL tournament if the request is approved. Kohli's suggestions included compensating the pacers for their loss in earnings.

The CEO of IPL, Hemang Amin, has advised the CoA to negotiate with the respective IPL franchise owners before taking the final call, before the transfer window closes on November 15.

The IPL is scheduled to commence in the first week of April and the finals will be played in the third week of May. The World Cup tournament will be conducted in 2019 in England from May 30 to July 14.

On the other hand, England and Australia are likely to restrict their players from playing in the IPL from May onwards. The remaining teams have not made an official decision on this topic yet. It's clear that the teams want to keep their players fresh and fit before the all-important World Cup tournament.

Currently, India have tried several pacers in limited-overs cricket to find their backup seamers for the World Cup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are sure to handle the pace attack, however, in English conditions, India may also choose to go with an extra pacer if the pitches favor pace bowling.

Recently, India have provided young left-arm pacer, Khaleel Ahmed, some opportunities to prove himself and he hasn't disappointed the captain and the team management.


Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
Bimarsh Adhikari
ANALYST
Opinion: Virat Kohli should skip IPL 2019 and play all...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian pacers who should be picked for the 2019 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
5 things from India's 2011 World Cup triumph that Virat...
RELATED STORY
Should IPL 2019 performances be considered for World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019...
RELATED STORY
Scheduling IPL 2019 before World Cup could be Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 decisions taken by MS Dhoni which defined the roadmap...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the ICC World Cup 2019, and 3...
RELATED STORY
The Career-Defining Innings Of Virat Kohli in ODI and...
RELATED STORY
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 4 loopholes currently...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us