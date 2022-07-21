IR-W vs AU-W Prediction: Who will win the 4th T20I?

Ireland Women and Australia Women clash in the fourth match of the Women’s T20I Tri-Series 2022, which also features Pakistan Women. The match will be played at the Bready Cricket Club in Northern Ireland on Thursday, July 21.

Ireland Women have suffered two defeats in the tournament so far. Their first game against Australia Women resulted in a nine-wicket defeat. In their next game against Pakistan Women, they disappointed once again.

In a rain-affected contest, Pakistan Women put up 92 runs in 14 overs for the loss of five wickets. In reply, the Ireland Women had to chase 97 runs (DLS) but fell short by 13 runs as they could only manage to get to 83/6 in the end.

Australia Women, meanwhile, did not get a result in their first game against Pakistan Women as it was washed out due to rain. However, they put up a convincing showing in their next game against the Irish Women to register a nine-wicket win.

They restricted them to 99/8 and chased the total down comfortably in just 12.5 overs for their first win of the Tri-Series. Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning ensured that they got home in convincing fashion before Alana King impressed with the ball early on.

Will Ireland Women (IR-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

Ireland’s batting has failed to step up in both their matches so far. Only Rebecca Stokell and Gaby Lewis have looked good so far at the top but they will have to be consistent and need support from the rest of the batting unit as well.

Their bowlers haven’t been able to create much of an impact either. Ireland Women have not been able to perform as a team and they will need everyone to step up and put in an all-round effort in this game if they are to beat Australia Women.

Australia Women, on the other hand, were clinical in their previous game. They bowled well and their top order got the job done in what was an easy run-chase for them. They were dominant with both the bat and the ball and appear to be a well-balanced unit.

Australian Women are one of the strongest and most consistent teams in women’s cricket and they undoubtedly start as favorites to win their upcoming match.

Prediction: Australia Women (AU-W) to win this encounter.

