Irate Sunil Gavaskar rubbishes comparisons between Kapil Dev and Hardik Pandya

Ram Kumar FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 732 // 07 Aug 2018, 00:04 IST

Gavaskar does not deem Pandya good enough to evoke comparisons with the legendary Kapil Dev

Batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar has dismissed comparisons between the iconic Kapil Dev and current all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Placing his illustrious former teammate in the company of top-tier greats of the game, the 69-year old urged cricket aficionados to refrain drawing parallels between Kapil and any upcoming aspirants.

"Kapil Dev should not be compared with anyone. He is not just a once-in-generation player but a once-in-a-century cricketer just like Sir Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. We should not compare him with anyone," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Following his lukewarm performance in the recently concluded Edgbaston Test against England, Pandya has come under fire for his role in the Indian team. After conceding 46 runs without any wickets from ten overs, he could only manage scores of 22 and 31.

While Ian Chappell has called upon the team management to promote Pandya to number six in the batting order, Michael Holding has asserted that a specialist batsman like Cheteshwar Pujara should take the all-rounder's spot in the playing eleven. However, Gavaskar supported Pujara's inclusion at the expense of Umesh Yadav.

The Mumbaikar affirmed: "I will play one more batsman at Lord’s in the form of (Cheteshwar) Pujara. He has the technique and patience required for a Test match. Whose place he’ll take will depend on the pitch. If the wicket isn’t that green then I will pick him in place of Umesh Yadav and retain Hardik Pandya."

Upon suffering an agonizing 31-run defeat in the opening Test, India will look to bounce back hard in the second match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. Having clinched the 2014 encounter at the prestigious venue, all eyes are on the visitors as the series moves to a crucial stage.

Citing India's famous triumph against South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg earlier this year, Gavaskar hoped that skipper Virat Kohli would win the toss and choose to bat first. Considering the recent struggles of almost every team whilst chasing stiff targets in the fourth-innings, the flip of the coin is widely seen as the harbinger of things to come.

Gavaskar felt: "For India to win the Lord’s Test, they need to win the toss and elect to bat. Look what had happened in the third Test at Johannesburg last year when South Africa, batting last against India, collapsed before reaching 200. Most of the teams are struggling to chase even a total anywhere near 200 in the final innings. England too might have struggled if they were chasing in place of India in the first Test at Edgbaston."