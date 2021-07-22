IRE v SA 2021: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast pitch history and T20I records

South Africa's Ireland tour moves to Belfast today as the Civil Service Cricket Club gears up to host the last two T20I matches of the series. The visitors crushed Ireland by 33 runs in the first T20I and now have an opportunity to gain an unassailable lead.

However, unlike Dublin, the conditions in Belfast are not so good for batting. Pace bowlers have ruled the roost in T20I matches at the Civil Service Cricket Club.

The fact that the average first innings score at this venue is less than 110 solidifies the aforementioned claim.

With Belfast set to host the last two games of the Ireland vs South Africa T20I series, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is played at this venue.

Stadium name: Civil Service Cricket Club

City: Belfast

T20I Matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Highest individual score: 57 - Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) vs Ireland, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Elias Sunny (BAN) vs Ireland, 2012

Highest team score: 190/5 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2012

Lowest team score: 53 - Nepal vs Ireland, 2015

Highest successful run chase: 141/8 - Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2012

Average run rate: 5.82

Average 1st innings score: 107

Which Irish players have performed well in T20Is at Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast?

Kevin O'Brien is the leading wicket-taker in T20I matches played at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. The Irish all-rounder has picked up 11 wickets in nine T20Is on this ground.

His teammate Paul Stirling has scored 77 runs in five T20I innings in Belfast. His batting average at this venue has been 15.40, while his strike rate has been 118.46.

