IRE vs NED: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 3 of T20 World Cup 2021

Ireland will open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against the Netherlands team today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both nations will be keen to get off to a winning start at the mega event.

Many fans will remember how the Dutch side famously chased a 193-run target off just 13.5 overs in the T20 World Cup 2014 qualifying round to receive a place in the Super 10s. The Netherlands will look forward to registering another win against Ireland today.

Before Ireland and the Netherlands cross paths in Abu Dhabi, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

IRE vs NED head-to-head stats

The Netherlands lead the head-to-head record against Ireland by 7-4 in the shortest format of the game. The two nations have battled in 12 T20Is, with one of them ending in no result.

The Dutch team leads the head-to-head record by 3-2 in the last five T20Is against Ireland. Speaking of their head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches, the Netherlands lead by 2-0.

IRE vs NED: Numbers you need to know before Match 3 of T20 World Cup 2021

Ben Cooper has scored the highest number of runs (287) in Ireland vs. Netherlands T20I matches. The Dutch batter has a batting average of 57.40 in T20Is against the Irish team.

Kevin O'Brien has amassed the most runs (245) for Ireland in T20I matches against the Netherlands. The Irish all-rounder has a batting strike rate of 153.12 against the Men in Orange.

Irish all-rounder George Dockrell has scalped the highest number of wickets (16) in T20Is between Ireland and the Netherlands. His best bowling figures versus the Dutch are 4/20.

Paul van Meekeren has picked up 14 wickets in seven T20Is against Ireland. His best bowling figures in those seven fixtures have been 4/11.

