IRE vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 2nd ODI?

Ireland and New Zealand will square off for the second game of the three-match ODI series in Dublin on Tuesday, July 12.

New Zealand, led by Tom Latham, are 1-0 up in the series having won the first ODI on Sunday (July 10). But the Black Caps will be hoping to put in a more clinical showing in the second match, after winning the last match by the slimmest of margins.

The Kiwis won the match by one wicket after Michael Bracewell hit a six off the penultimate ball of the 50th over. With the visitors needing 20 runs to win off the last over, Bracewell smashed Craig Young for 20 runs in five balls and helped his team evade defeat.

Young was the most expensive of the Irish bowlers, finishing with figures of 1/78. Despite getting the important wicket of Will Young early on, the Irish pacer failed to carry the momentum forward.

Curtis Campher was the pick of the Ireland bowlers with three prized wickets in the form of Martin Guptill, Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls. Mark Adair got two scalps while Joshua Little and Andy McBrine accounted for one wicket apiece.

McBrine and Campher also made handy contributions with the bat, scoring 39 and 43 runs, respectively. Batting at No.9, Simi Singh, who missed the T20I series against India, scored a quickfire 19-ball 30 and took Ireland to 300 in 50 overs.

Harry Tector, meanwhile, scored 113 runs off 117 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. However, his knock went in vain as Ireland faltered at the finish line.

Bracewell was the top-scorer for the Kiwis and remained unbeaten on 127. Martin Guptill too played a good hand at the top of the order, scoring 51 off 61 balls.

Amongst the New Zealand bowlers, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi finished with two wickets apiece, while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips took one wicket each.

Can Ireland (IRE) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

New Zealand are favorites to win the second game, keeping in mind the depth they have in their batting lineup. Their bowlers, however, need to pull up their socks, and not allow the Irish batters to score freely. Ireland, on the other hand, will be looking to make a comeback and stay alive in the series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

