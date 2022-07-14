IRE vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

Ireland and New Zealand clash in the final ODI of their three-match series in Dublin on Friday, July 15. The game will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

New Zealand gained a 2-0 lead following their three-wicket win in the second ODI, which also sealed the series for them. Their batters once again found the going slightly tough as they lost seven wickets chasing 217 runs. In this game, New Zealand will hope for a completely comprehensive performance.

The visitors lost Martin Guptill and Will Young off successive deliveries as they were reduced to 0/2 in 0.2 overs. It was a shaky start for them before Finn Allen and skipper Tom Latham put up a 101-run stand for the third wicket. Both batters went on to score half-centuries as well.

However, New Zealand once again lost a few quick wickets to find themselves at 149/5. Michael Bracewell hit a six off Simi Singh to wrap up the match for the Kiwis in 38.1 overs. Bracewell scored an unbeaten 42 off 40 deliveries, saving New Zealand from trouble as he did in the first ODI as well.

Mark Adair and Simi Singh picked up a couple of wickets while Craig Young and Curtis Campher accounted for one wicket each. However, Ireland did not have enough runs to play with.

Earlier, they lost both openers Paul Stirling and Andrew Balbirnie cheaply. The wickets kept falling as they were in deep trouble at 126/6. It was George Dockrell who then slammed a 61-ball 74 to help them get to 216 in the end.

It was a collective effort from New Zealand as Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner picked up two wickets each. However, New Zealand gave away 90 runs for the last four wickets, which is something they will want to work on in the third ODI.

Can Ireland (IRE) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

New Zealand v Netherlands - 3rd ODI (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Ireland have been let down by their batting in both the games. Their batters need to step up if they have to put up enough runs on the board. The bowling has been impressive, putting New Zealand under a fair bit of pressure at times.

New Zealand carry momentum into the upcoming contest, having sealed the ODI series with two wins. Undoubtedly, they will start as favorites to win this match and complete a 3-0 whitewash. It will be important for Ireland to win this game to carry some positivity into the T20I series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

