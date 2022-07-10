IRE vs NZ prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI?

Ireland and New Zealand will face each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 10. The Village in Dublin will host the contest.

Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, will be fairly high on confidence, albeit they lost the T20I series to India 0-2 last month. In the second T20I at the same venue, the home team almost chased down a target of 226, losing by only four runs.

Ireland needed to score 17 runs off fast bowler Umran Malik's last over, but they managed to get only 12. However, the hosts need to keep in mind that they haven't beaten the Black Caps in four ODI meetings thus far since 1996.

As far as their squad is concerned, Simi Singh has made a comeback after missing the T20Is against the Men in Blue. Paul Stirling and skipper Balbirnie should be opening the batting. Harry Tector is in exceptional form, as evident from the fifty he scored against India.

George Dockrell is more of a power-hitter these days, unlike earlier when he used to be a specialist spinner. Curtis Campher is supremely talented and Ireland will also look up to him to perform in the 50-over matches.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be captained by Tom Latham in the absence of Kane Williamson. Trent Boult and Tim Southee played in the three-match Test series against England and the fast bowling duo has headed home.

The Black Caps have the likes of Matt Henry, Blair Tickner and Lockie Ferguson in their ranks for the 50-over matches. Martin Guptill remains the most experienced batter in the lineup. Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner are the specialist spinners.

Can Ireland (IRE) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

Having not lost a single ODI against Ireland thus far, Latham's New Zealand are the firm favorites to win the upcoming game. But Ireland have the potential to spring a surprise on their home turf. Last year, Ireland defeated South Africa in an ODI and will be fancying their chances against the Kiwis.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

