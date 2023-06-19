IRE vs OMN Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Ireland (IRE) and Oman (OMN) are set to cross swords in Match No.4 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Monday, June 19. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Ireland, captained by Andrew Balbirnie, beat the United States by five wickets in their first warm-up match. After being asked to chase down a tricky target of 313, Ireland romped home with 29 balls left in their innings.

Harry Tector was the star of the show for them after he racked up an unbeaten 149 off 123 balls with 10 fours and seven sixes. Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker scored half-centuries to lend Tector support.

Ireland fought hard against the Netherlands, but lost by two wickets at the Queens Sports Club. After opting to bat first, Ireland were bowled out for 193 in 39.2 overs. Lorcan Tucker scored 74, but his efforts went in vain. Netherlands chased down the target with 12.3 overs to spare.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, on the other hand, lost both their matches in the warmups. Starting with, Zimbabwe defeated them by 28 runs on Tuesday at the Takashinga Sports Club. Thereafter, Nepal beat them by two wickets in their second practice game.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, IRE vs OMN Prediction: Can Oman beat Ireland?

Ireland have grown leaps and bounds over the last 12 months, having faced the top sides in world cricket. They will go into the match as firm favourites. The likes of Tector, Tucker and Stirling being in form is expected to help them immensely. Oman, on the other hand, have quite a bit of experience in their team and will be looking to perform well. But beating Ireland may turn out to be a far cry for them.

Prediction: Ireland to win the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

