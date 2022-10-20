IRE vs WI Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

The last five Ireland vs West Indies contests, spaced over six years, give a fair indication of where the two teams stand ahead of their 2022 T20 World Cup meeting. They face off in Match 11 of the competition in Hobart on Friday, October 21 with a spot in the Super 12 firmly on the line.

Two of these five matches, played back in 2014 when the West Indies were between victorious T20 World Cup campaigns, ended with the spoils being shared in a short two-match series. Both games were close, clearly indicating that Ireland were on a positive run against one of the best shortest-format sides in the world.

Then, six years later, another T20I series ended all square, with Ireland eking out a narrow win in the first game before the Windies pulled things back convincingly, with one of the matches ending without a result. The first round of the T20 World Cup has seen a similar pattern.

The West Indies were thrashed by Scotland, who brushed aside their batting lineup with utmost ease. They were in strife at various points in their contest against Zimbabwe but Alzarri Joseph's fierce spell tilted things in their favor and kept them in the hunt for a Super 12 spot.

Ireland, on the other hand, were defeated rather comprehensively by Zimbabwe. Curtis Campher's stunning all-round show helped them get some points on the board, though, with Scotland bearing the brunt of the assault.

Coming into this game, the equation for both teams is simple, assuming the weather holds up in Hobart. Win, and a spot in the Super 12 is theirs. Lose, and they'll be on the next plane back home.

Ireland vs West Indies Match Prediction T20 World Cup 2022

England v Ireland - 3rd One Day International: Royal London Series

Ireland's top four haven't quite come to the party yet in the T20 World Cup, but then again neither have the West Indies'. Both teams have openers struggling to notch up big scores, while the most high-profile batter in the middle order - Nicholas Pooran and Harry Tector - haven't found their bearings.

Pooran's form, in particular, is a major concern for the Windies. The skipper has found ways to get out even against favorable match-ups and hasn't been able to lead from the front. Even on the field, his decision-making and field placements have been highly questionable.

Josh Little and Mark Adair have been among Ireland's bright spots in the bowling department. Barry McCarthy, who was plundered for 59 runs by Scotland, and Gareth Delany appear to be weak links, though.

Can the Windies overcome their batting shortcomings and capitalize? Kyle Mayers and Evin Lewis have gotten off to starts but haven't carried on, while Brandon King - one of their few in-form batters - was ruled out of the previous game. The pacers have done their bit, but runs on the board have been tough to come by.

The two-time champions are the better team on paper, even if their batting has let them down in the T20 World Cup thus far. While Ireland might even be considered the favorites to win on Friday, the West Indies could be backed to put the pieces together and put two points on the board.

Prediction: West Indies to win Match 11 of the 2022 T20 World Cup

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who will win Match 11 of the 2022 T20 World Cup? Ireland West Indies 0 votes