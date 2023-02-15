IRE-W vs PAK-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Ireland vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Ireland Women will play the second match of their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign tonight against Pakistan Women at Newlands in Cape Town.

The Irish team has grabbed the headlines with their impressive performances in the recent past. They won an away T20I series against Pakistan Women in November last year and upset Australia Women in the warm-up round.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, are on a four-match losing streak. They suffered T20I series defeats against Ireland Women and Australia Women on the road to Women's T20 World Cup 2023, and then they lost their openig game at the mega event against India Women.

Before Pakistan Women take the field for the second time at Newlands, here's a look at their head-to-head stats against Ireland Women.

IRE-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Ireland Women’s Cricket @IrishWomensCric



#BackingGreen | An evening training session at Newlands. Love this ground - stunning backdrop by day, stunningly lit by night. Can’t wait to play our next two games here @T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 An evening training session at Newlands. Love this ground - stunning backdrop by day, stunningly lit by night. Can’t wait to play our next two games here 😍#BackingGreen | @T20WorldCup ☘️🏏 https://t.co/XQkTLjPDea

Pakistan Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Ireland Women by 14-4. The head-to-head record favors Pakistan but Ireland won the most recent T20I series between the two nations.

PAK-W vs IRE-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan Women have a 2-0 lead in the Women's T20 World Cup matches against Ireland Women. The Bismah Maroof-led outfit won the battles against the Irish side in 2014 and 2018.

Last 5 IRE-W vs PAK-W matches

Ireland Women have won two of their last five completed T20Is against Pakistan Women. Here's a brief summary of their last five meetings:

IRE-W (167/4) beat PAK-W (133) by 34 runs, Nov 16, 2022. PAK-W (121/4) beat IRE-W (118/7) by 6 wickets, Nov 14, 2022. IRE-W (139/4) beat PAK-W (135/5) by 6 wickets, Nov 12, 2022. PAK-W (92/5) beat IRE-W (83/6) by 13 runs via D/L method, Jul 19, 2022. PAK-W (139/6) beat IRE-W (101/9) by 38 runs, Nov 14, 2018.

Will Pakistan Women get off the mark in the Women's T20 WC 2023 standings tonight? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : 0 votes