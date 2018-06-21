Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ireland announce squad for T20I series against India

The 14-man squad has been named for the two T20Is against India later this month.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News 21 Jun 2018, 20:40 IST
1.52K

The
The Indian team will play two games in Malahide against Gary Wilson's side

Ireland have announced their T20I squad for the two-match series against India, starting later this month. The 14-man squad, led by Gary Wilson, has been chosen for "providing opportunities for a wider pool of players to gain experience in T20 cricket on the international stage", according to Andrew White, Chairman of National Men’s Selectors for Cricket Ireland, as quoted by RTE Ireland.

The two-match series begins with the first game on June 27, at The Village in Dublin, and will be followed by the final game, two days later, at the same venue.

Speaking on the selection, White added: "We will continue our approach of providing opportunities for a wider pool of players to gain experience in T20 cricket on the international stage. With around 12 months to go to the World T20 Cup qualifiers, we are looking to build a competitive squad for that qualification stage and hopefully to propel us into the main tournament in 2020."

Before the India series begins, a number of players from the team will be travelling to Sussex to play the Ed Joyce Testimonial (Ireland XI vs Sussex Sharks) on June 24, at the Arundel Castle Cricket Ground, following which they will help the management choose the playing XI for the game against the Men in Blue, three days later.

Here's the entire squad: Gary Wilson (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson
Indian Cricket Team Ireland Cricket Gary Wilson
