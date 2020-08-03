Ireland bowler Josh Little reprimanded by the ICC for Code of Conduct breach

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded and has been handed one demerit point for breaching ICC’s Code of Conduct during the second ODI against England.

Josh Little has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is about "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."

The incident occurred in the 16th over when Josh Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow after dismissing the latter.

Josh Little has admitted to the offence, meaning that there was no need for a formal hearing. Incidentally, this was his first offence in 24 months.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires David Millns and Alex Wharf, third umpire Mike Burns and fourth umpire Martin Saggers.

Josh Little has played 22 international games

Josh Little has represented Ireland in five ODIs and 17 T20Is after making his debut against England in May 2019. Josh Little has taken 19 international wickets so far.

As for the second ODI, Ireland won the toss and chose to bat. They scored 212-9 in 50 overs, which England chased down in less than 33 overs.

Jonny Bairstow's quick-fire 82 helped set up the chase and the Three Lions currently lead the three-match series 2-0, with the final encounter slated to be played on the 4th of August at the Ageas Bowl.

Ireland, despite their consecutive losses, have found a star performer in Curtis Campher, who top-scored for his side in both the matches. He scored an unbeaten half-century in the first ODI and followed that up with another impressive performance in the second ODI.

Coming at No.7, Campher scored 68 runs and helped his team to a respectable total. The 21-year-old made his international debut in the first match of the on-going series and looks like a promising future prospect.