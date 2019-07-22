Ireland tour of England 2019, only Test: Live streaming and telecast details, preview and squads

England will host Ireland for the one-off Test in Lord's between July 24 and July 27, 2019.

The English men are preparing to welcome Ireland for their first ever meeting in the longest and most respected format of the game in July 2019. As per schedule, the sides will go head-to-head in one-off Test match scheduled to be played at the Lord's in London.

The British are going through a legendary run, and the ODI champions will aim to replicate their limited over success into the longest format. The hosts will certainly begin this contest as overwhelming favourites against the Test minnows and will look to utilize this Test as a preparation for the forthcoming Ashes series against Australia.

On the flip side, this will be Ireland's third Test, with the previous two being played against Pakistan (lost by 5 wickets) and Afghanistan (lost by 7 wickets). The newcomers will eye an unexpected upset against their big brothers, but for that will need them to play out of their skins, to somewhat trouble the hosts.

Match Details

Date: 24-27 July 2019 (Wednesday-Saturday)

Format: Four-Day Test (98 overs a day)

Time: 11:00 AM (England/Ireland) and 03:30 PM (IST)

Venue: The Lord's, London

Broadcast and Live Streaming

Sky Sports has been named the official broadcasting partner for the inaugural Test between England and Ireland. As per Sky Sports TV schedule release, they will telecast it exclusively in England on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. The viewers in Ireland can catch the live action on Sky Cricket. The live streaming lovers from both also be streamed live on SkyGo App and Now TV.

Meanwhile, cricket lovers residing in the sub-continent region, can catch the live action on Sony Pictures premier sports channel SonyESPN and OTT platform SonyLiv.

Advertisement

Squads

England: The selectors have roped in Jason Roy after his spectacular show in ODIs and the Surrey batsman will look to grab this opportunity to solidify his stance for the Ashes. While Lewis Gregory and Olly Stone are the other players to make a cut in this squad. The eyes will be on the performance of pace duo, Stuart Broad and James Anderson, who will be eager to have a good run on the field while Sam Curran and Rory Burns are the other players to be observed closely during the game.

Joe Root (C), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (W), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes.

Ireland: For the visitors, Mark Adair and Craig Young have earned their maiden Test call ups, while Gary Wilson has been roped in after missing out the previous Test against the Afghans due to an eye infection. Overall, the team batting depends a lot on the likes of skipper William Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien and Paul Stirling. While Boyd Rankin, Andrew McBrine and Simi Singh are among team's consistent performance in the bowling department.

William Porterfield (C), Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (W) and Craig Young.