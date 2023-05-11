Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series. The County Ground in Chelmsford will host the contest on Friday, May 12.

The first ODI match between both teams ended in a no contest as the rain played spoilsport. This also means that the Irish team have missed out on a direct qualification in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place later this year in India. They will now be taking part in the World Cup qualifiers to secure a place in the competition.

Bowling first, Joshua Little picked up three crucial wickets as Ireland restricted Bangladesh to a below-par total of 246/9 in 50 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim played an important knock of 61 runs off 70 balls to help his team post a competitive total on the board.

In response, Bangladesh bowlers put on a great bowling performance as the Irish team were reeling at 65/3 before the game stopped due to the rain.

Both teams will be eager to make a mark in the second match of the series and take a lead going into the series decider.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Ireland vs Bangladesh in England

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, Friday, 03.15 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Ireland vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is a difficult wicket to bat on as there will be a lot of seam movement available for the seamers with the new ball. The batters need to be a bit patient initially, while they can exploit the conditions later on.

Both teams will prefer chasing at this venue with the first innings average score being 240-260.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted once again on Friday in Chelmsford. The temperatures are expected to range between 9 and 13 degree Celsius.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, and Graham Hume.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The batting unit of the Irish team didn’t look comfortable while facing the in-form bowling attack of Bangladesh. Therefore, the latter will start the series as firm favourites to come out on top and take the lead in the series.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the second ODI match.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

