Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final ODI between Ireland and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 14. The County Ground in Chelmsford is all set to host this exciting clash between both teams.

After a washout in the series opener, Bangladesh put on a brilliant all-round performance to win the second ODI by three wickets and go 1-0 up in the series. The team will be looking for a similar kind of performance in the final ODI, while the Irish team will look to turn things around and level up the series in the third and final ODI.

In a rain-affected game, Ireland posted a mammoth total of 319/6 in 45 overs, courtesy of a brilliant century from Harry Tector, who notched up 140 runs in just 112 balls at a strike rate of 125. Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets apiece for Bangladesh.

In response, Najmul Hossain Shanto led the fight for the visiting side as the 24-year-old scored a crucial century in just 93 balls with the help of 12 fours and three sixes. Towhid Hridoy’s (68) important cameo at the end earned a hard-fought victory for the team in a last-over finish. Curtis Campher and George Dockrell picked up two wickets apiece for the Irish team.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, Ireland vs Bangladesh in England

Date and Time: May 14, 2022, Sunday, 03.15 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Ireland vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at County Ground in Chelmsford is expected to offer a well-balanced track for the game that will provide an even contest between bat and ball. There will be some swing on offer for the seamers initially, while batters need to be a bit patient before playing their shots. The average first innings score at the venue is 280-300.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected in Chelmsford on Sunday, but the chances of rain are highly unlikely. The temperatures are expected to range between 9 and 19 degree Celsius.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, and Craig Young.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, and Taijul Islam.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Bangladesh have performed significantly well in both departments so far. Therefore, they are firm favourites to outperform the Irish team once again and clinch the three-match ODI series 2-0.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the third ODI match.

Ireland vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

