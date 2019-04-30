Ireland vs England 2019: Preview, when and where to watch, and full squads

Ireland will host England for the one-off ODI in Dublin on May 03, 2019.

After a good break from the international cricket, Eoin Morgan's side will kick start their Cricket World Cup 2019 preparations with a solitary ODI against their neighbours Ireland on Friday, May 3, 2019. The match will be hosted at the Malahide Cricket Club (The Village), located in the east cost of Ireland in Dublin.

This will also be England's third visit to Dublin, the previous two being in 2013 and 2015, and the visitors are yet to face a defeat at this venue.

Despite being Ireland's home ground, the hosts have not garnered much success here and have won just two out of 13 ODIs they have hosted since 2013. Both wins have come against Scotland in 2014.

Broadcast and Live Streaming

As per release, Sky Sports have been granted the official broadcasting rights for the one-off ODI between these two nations, and they telecast it exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main. While it'll also be streamed live on SkyGo App. For the radio lovers, the British Broadcasting Corporation will provide ball-by-ball cricket commentary in United Kingdom on BBC Radio 5.

For viewers from other locations, who don't have access to Sky Sports can catch the paid action exclusively on Now TV. On the other hand, Cricket Ireland and ECB will share their exclusive insight clips and highlights packages on their respective YouTube channels: CricketIrelandTV and England and Wales Cricket Board.

Squads

Ireland

The Irish selectors have recalled experienced wicket-keeper batsman Gary Wilson, who missed previous series against the Afghans due to severe eye condition.

Further, they have also named two uncapped players in Josh Little and Lorcan Tucker. Both have part of Ireland's T20I setup and have made it to the team on the back of some good performances in recent months.

William Porterfield (c), Gary Wilson (wk), Andrew Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O’Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson and Lorcan Tucker.

England

The ECB selectors were forced to make several changes ahead of the clash with Alex Hales' ban for using recreational drugs, Jason Roy's back spasm, and Sam Billings shoulder injury. Mark Wood was was ommitted to intensify his preparations in Royal London One Day Cup and is set to feature for Durham (versus Nottinghamshire) on May 3.

Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Duckett, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, James Vince and David Willey.