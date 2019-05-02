Ireland vs England only ODI: Preview and predicted playing XI

Ireland will host England in a one-off ODI at Dublin on May 3

England are all set to visit their neighbors Ireland for an one-off ODI fixture at The Village in Dublin on Friday, May 3.

Head-to-head overall record: Ireland and England have gone head to head in eight completed ODI fixtures, with England winning seven of them and Ireland just one.

Head-to-head in Ireland: The Irish have welcomed England on five occasions, but are still waiting for their maiden win over the visitors. Their last face-off at Dublin was abandoned due to rain.

The England perspective

England would look to test their bench strength against Ireland

The English are looking to use this game to test their bench strength ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019. Accordingly, some of their key players including Jason Roy, Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes have been rested.

Key batsmen: Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and James Vince

When it comes to batting, the visitors boast of two cricketing stalwarts in their ranks - Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. These two will look to lead from the front and put up a commanding show against the Irishmen.

James Vince, who has been included after his splendid show in the domestic circuit, would also want to make full use of this opportunity and make a notable contribution at the top.

Key bowlers: Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer

Adil Rashid is an experienced campaigner, and the leg-spinner will be looking to spin a web around the Irish batters. Meanwhile the debutant Jofra Archer is coming off a terrific IPL season, and the management will hope for him to produce a similar show against Ireland.

Expected playing XI

Eoin Morgan (C), Joe Root, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes (W), David Willey, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, James Vince and Ben Duckett.

The Ireland perspective

Ireland will aim to surprise their neighbours in the one-off fixture

Hosts Ireland would aim end their home drought against the visitors. They have the team to trouble the English, but it remains to be seen whether they have the confidence to do so.

Key batsmen: Paul Stirling, William Porterfield and Kevin O'Brien

William Porterfield (3764 runs), Paul Stirling (3536 runs) and Kevin O'Brien (3262 runs) form the core of Ireland's batting lineup; the team will mostly depend on these three to help them post a challenging total.

The return of Gary Wilson will strengthen their lineup too. Wilson along with Andrew Balbirnie will be the vital cogs in case of a top order collapse.

Key bowlers: Boyd Rankin, George Dockrell and Barry McCarthy

George Dockrell is the highest ODI wicket-taker in the Irish team with 89 wickets, and he will be backed to send early shivers in the opposition camp. Boyd Rankin and Barry McCarthy are the other reliable options for the skipper and he will need these three to put the shackles on England's scoring rate.

Expected playing XI

William Porterfield (C), Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (W), Gary Wilson, Kevin O'Brien, George Dockrell, Barry McCarthy, Stuart Thompson, Tim Murtagh and Boyd Rankin.