Ireland vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, head-to-head, weather report & key stats

India will take on Ireland in Dublin for the first of the two T20Is.

Indian Cricket Team Pre-Departure Press Conference Ahead Of English Tour

Ireland is all set to host India for two T20Is. The T20I series between Ireland and India will commence on the coming Wednesday.

Ireland vs India, 1st T20I Details:

Match Date: 27 June 2018, Wednesday

Match Timing: 20:30 IST, 15:00 GMT, 16:00 LOCAL

Match Venue: Malahide Cricket Club Ground or The Village, Dublin, Ireland

Expected Crowd Turnout: With India playing their first ever international match in Dublin, the Ireland vs India encounter is expected to be a house-full affair with a total crowd turnout of 11,350.

Weather

The humidity levels will be around 50 percent. With the game being an afternoon fixture, the temperature is expected to be around 24 degree Celsius. There is no forecast of rain and it promises to be a pleasant day in Dublin.

Head-to-head

Ireland 0 - 1 India. This will be the only second T20I meeting between the two sides.

India brushed Ireland away in the previous fixture which was back in 2009 T20 World Cup by 15 runs.

Ireland T20I Squad:

Gary Wilson(C), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Joshua Little, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, William Porterfield, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, and Stuart Thompson.

India T20I Squad:

Virat Kohli(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, and Umesh Yadav.

Stats and numbers

4 – MS Dhoni needs to tonk four more sixes to complete 50 sixes in the history of T20I cricket.

7 – Virat Kohli needs to hit seven more fours to surpass Md. Shahzad of Afghanistan to acquire the second place on the list of most fours in the history of T20I cricket.

17 – Virat Kohli needs only 17 more runs to reach 2000 T20I runs. Amassing these runs, Virat Kohli will become the only third player in the history of T20I cricket to score 2000 or more runs. In addition to that, Kohli will become the first Indian to do so. Interestingly, Kohli will be the only player to score 2000 or more runs in T20I cricket with an average of 50 plus.

56 – MS Dhoni needs to score 56 runs more to complete 1500 T20I runs.

75 – Rohit Sharma requires 75 more runs to complete 10,000 international runs.