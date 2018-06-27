Ireland vs India, 2018: Five Irish players to watch out for

Rupin Kale FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India will take on Ireland in Ireland after 11 years

Virat Kohli and Co. are all set to take on Ireland at the Mark Hawthorne in Dublin for a two-match T20 series that kicks off today (June 27). The Asian giants will be keen on initiating their long summer on a winning note and thus, will look to get a couple of wins under their belt before travelling to England for an extensive tour.

Ireland, who recently played, and impressed, in the very first Test match in their history, will also want to make a statement in the series. India is the first elite opponent they will face in limited overs cricket after a long time, which will thereby spur them further going into the series.

Considering the limitations of their bowling attack, the hosts will rely heavily on the experience and exuberance of their batting line-up to put up a fight against India in the series. It will not be easy for Ireland by any stretch of the imagination, but if their batsmen and all-rounders manage to click on the field, they can certainly compete thoroughly against the star-studded opposition.

Here are five Irish players to watch out for in the series:

#5 Simi Singh

The all-rounder will take on his home country for the first time

This Punjab-born Irish cricketer, who is still taking nascent steps in international cricket, will have a tough yet special test to overcome against Virat Kohli and his men.

On Wednesday (June 27), Simranjeet Singh will take on his homeland, in a bid to cement his place in Ireland's playing XI. It will be interesting to see how the all-rounder responds to this challenge-cum-opportunity ahead of him.

The 31-year-old has churned out a couple of notable performances for the island-nation in the seven ODIs and four T20Is that he has been a part of, but is yet to prove his indispensability in the playing XI. The games against India will be an ideal foothold for Singh to climb to the next phase of his career, if and when, he holds his nerves and express himself on the field without any inbuilt apprehensions or inhibitions.