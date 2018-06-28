Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ireland vs India 2018: India Probable 11 for 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10

CRICKET-IRL-IND-T20
India will look to ring in the changes for the second T20I against Ireland

India ensured that they cannot lose the T20I series against Ireland courtesy of a convincing win in the first T20I at Malahide. As they look to wrap up the T20I series, there are some interesting questions that will be raised regarding how the side will line-up.

India captain Virat Kohli has already hinted at the possibility of some changes to the Indian side that will take on Ireland in the second T20I on Friday.

Following the win, Kohli said: "We have already announced that apart from the opening combination we are going to do a lot of experiments in the middle order. We are going to be flexible in the next few T20s. We will look to throw in guys when the situation requires them to come in and try to surprise the opposition."

He also added that the batsmen who didn't get a chance to bat will be given an opportunity and the guys who didn't get a chance in the first game will get it on Friday. With that being the case, it is certain that there will be plenty of changes to the Indian side going into the second T20I. Here is a look at India probable 11 for 2nd T20I vs Ireland:

Openers

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma

If there is one area that Kohli has said that he wouldn't change. And why should he? Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma combined for the fourth-biggest opening partnership in T20I history in the first T20I at Malahide. To disrupt their incredible momentum ahead of the crucial tour of England would be counterproductive.

Rohit didn't have a great time in IPL 2018 but he put aside the ghosts of the tournament and fell agonisingly short of what would have been his third T20I century. Shikhar Dhawan continued his impressive form from the IPL and brought up yet another fifty to improve his otherwise average numbers in T20Is.

The pair will get another chance to blossom in the second T20I and will look to etch their names in the record books with another standout performance.

