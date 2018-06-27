Ireland vs India: 5 talking points as India beat hosts by 76 runs

India began their tour of the United Kingdom in perhaps the most dominating fashion as they smashed Ireland by a whopping margin of 76 runs.

Ireland won the toss and then nothing bright happened for them in the entire match. Gary Wilson invited the hosts to bat and bat they did. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stitched together a mammoth partnership of 160 for the first wicket to knock the stuffing out of the bowling attack.

Finishing touches were applied by Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Rohit himself who was dismissed in the final over for 97.

Ireland were always up against it as they were chasing down the title of 209, but barring James Shannon, no one did anything of note as they were bundled out for a paltry 132 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Shannon was the lone warrior as he belted 60 runs in 35 balls and looked a man in charge of all the action around him. However, he too tripped against the wrist-spin as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal wreaked havoc by picking up seven wickets between them.

The hosts will have to strategize better in the second game as the Indian team looks well settled and the players are well aware of their roles.

#5 Day of fielding howlers

Ireland were not too smart in the field

With so much emphasis put on fitness, fielding and everything in between, it is amazing how many catches are put down these days.

Malahide was no different, it was a clear day, not a cloud in the sky, bare blue skies, and the fielders shelled more chances than they caught.

It all began with the hosts being especially kind to the Indians as they grassed as many as three chances, and they were all pretty regular ones at the International level.

When Shikhar Dhawan was eventually caught by Thompson, perhaps it was a cumulative sigh of relief which resonated all over the ground.

India were no better. Jasprit Bumrah bowled an off cutter, James Shannon went for the slog, miscued it, the ball went miles up in the air, Rohit Sharma settled down under it and then did not even get his fingertips to the ball.

Not a good day to field!