Ireland vs India, T20: 5 players to watch out for

These players have few things to prove and this series is the right opportunity.

Manish Pathak
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10 24 Jun 2018, 16:54 IST

The Indian cricket team is all set to start a new season, a season which might well establish them as the number one team in the world across all the three formats.

They will take on England in a limited overs series, followed by a five-match Test series.

The Indian captain is under no illusion and believes the tour is going to be a tough prospect for his side.

"The last time we played [in England], we felt that collectively as a team we didn't perform consistently in all three skills," Kohli said in Delhi before departing for the tour.

"Because of that, the batsmen feel the extra pressure, or the bowlers feel the pressure because they feel batsmen aren't doing enough. But when both click together and whether it's swinging or seaming, bounce or turn, if you have momentum, any conditions feel favourable and if you don't have the momentum, flat pitches may also feel tough."

However, before the Indian team hop over to England, they have to face Ireland in a two-match T20 series and while this can serve as a warmup before the main event, the Irish can be underestimated only if the Indians want to falter even before they begin.

Here in this slider, we take a look at five players to watch out for.

#5 Hardik Pandya

CRICKET-RSA-IND-T20

The seam-bowling all-rounder has been with the Indian team for well over two seasons now and is a critical member of the squad.

He had a decent IPL season and his bowling has improved a lot and this is where Kohli will look towards him to provide four tight overs.

Also, he has to chip in with the bat and has to get the job done lower down the order and finish off the innings against the Irish attack which does not boast of extreme pace.

Ireland vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Ireland Cricket MS Dhoni William Porterfield
