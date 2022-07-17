Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand will now meet in the T20I series following their one-day series. The first T20I will be played on Monday, July 18, at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

New Zealand sealed the ODI series 3-0 after yet another thrilling win in the final game, where they came through by one run in the end. Martin Guptill scored a magnificent hundred at the top while Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips made vital contributions as well.

New Zealand posted a mammoth total of 360 for the loss of six wickets on the board. Ireland’s bowlers were expensive and did not have a great outing with the ball. One would have expected the Kiwis to register a comfortable win after putting up a daunting total on the board.

However, it wasn’t to be so as Ireland put up a spirited effort and almost pulled off the chase as well. Paul Stirling and Harry Tector slammed centuries but unfortunately, none of them could stay longer to see their side home.

The hosts slipped from 241/3 to 320/7 in the run-chase and made things difficult for themselves towards the end. Eventually, they folded up at 359/9 off the final delivery, falling agonizingly short of what would have been a record run-chase.

Matt Henry picked up four wickets while Mitchell Santner grabbed three as New Zealand managed to survive a scare and a complete a 3-0 series whitewash.

Despite their defeat, Ireland were extremely competent throughout the series. Hence, we can only expect another cracking contest as the two sides now meet in the first T20I. The hosts will be eager to redeem themselves as New Zealand aim to keep up their winning run.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 18, 2022, Monday, 08:30 PM IST.

Venue: Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast.

Ireland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is good for batting. Out of the 18 T20Is played here, teams batting second have won 12 matches. However, they have been low-scoring, with the average first innings total being 114.

Ireland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain throughout the course of the match. Temperatures will be around 19 to 27 degrees Celsius mark for the entire day.

Ireland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie, Andy McBrine, Harry Tractor, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Tucker, George Dockrell, Hume, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tickner, Lockie Ferguson.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

New Zealand have won the ODI series 3-0 and are confident of coming into the T20I series. They batted well but it was the bowling that let them down a bit, which is something that they will want to work on in the T20I series.

Ireland played good cricket throughout but failed to pick on some crucial moments, which did not allow them to win a single game. After suffering a heartbreak in the final ODI, the hosts will be keen to start the T20I series with a win.

It is expected to be another thrilling encounter. New Zealand start as favorites once again to win the first T20I.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this clash.

Ireland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

LIVE POLL Q. Paul Stirling to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far