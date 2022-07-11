Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday. The Village in Dublin will host the contest.

New Zealand, captained by Tom Latham, started the series on a decent note after winning their first match on Sunday by one wicket. However, they could easily have lost the match as they needed 20 runs to win off the final over.

Michael Bracewell's brilliant unbeaten 82-ball knock of 127 took the Black Caps over the finish line. The experienced Martin Guptill also chipped in with a 61-ball 51.

Curtis Campher picked up three wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

Earlier, Harry Tector scored a sparkling 113 with 14 fours and three sixes, helping the home team post a daunting target of 301 for the Kiwis to track down. After Ireland lost two early wickets of skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling, Tector took charge.

Campher and Andy McBrine also chipped in with handy scores of 43 and 39 respectively. Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets apiece for New Zealand.

It remains to be seen if Ireland can draw level in the series.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Ireland vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI, New Zealand tour of Ireland, 2022.

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, Tuesday, 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Ireland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Dublin has been a belter for batting of late. The pacers may get some swing early on, but once the ball gets old, batting is likely to become easier. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Ireland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain around 10 to 11 PM, which could lead to a short delay in the start of the match. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the game.

Ireland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Ireland

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Andy McBrine, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips (WK), Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Ireland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Ireland made New Zealand work hard in the first ODI, but couldn't get past the finish line after Bracewell went berserk. The Black Caps will go into the match as slight favorites but Ireland can't be undermined by any means.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Ireland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

