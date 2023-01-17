Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Zimbabwe will face off in the opening game of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, January 18. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, will be high on confidence after defeating Ireland 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. The skipper led from the front, finishing as the leading run-scorer of the series. In three games, the southpaw racked up 100 runs at an average of 33.33 and a strike-rate of 112.35.

Ryan Burl has risen in stature over the last 12 months and he didn’t disappoint either. With seven wickets to his name, he finished the series as the leading wicket-taker. He also scored 53 runs at a strike-rate of 139.47. Zimbabwe will now be looking to carry the momentum in the ODIs.

Ireland, on the other hand, lost the T20I series, but have quite a few of their stars returning to the fold. Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker, who both missed the 20-over matches due to commitments abroad, have returned. Stirling should go back to opening the batting with Balbirnie.

Tucker was exceptional in Ireland’s T20 World Cup match against Australia and he knows how to handle pressure. Harry Tector was stupendous for the national team last year and a lot will depend on him. Tector also picked up five wickets in the T20I series.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Wednesday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare isn’t expected to be an absolute belter. Run-scoring wasn’t easy in the T20I series and the track is expected to behave similarly. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

There is a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game and conditions will mostly be cloudy. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Ireland

Andrew Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy.

Zimbabwe

Tadiwanashe Marumani, Gary Ballance, Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Zimbabwe may not find it easy to beat Ireland, who have Tucker and Stirling in their ranks. The chasing team had a fair bit of advantage in the T20Is and the trend should continue in the 50-over format.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs SL 3rd ODI Live score at Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest updates on IND vs SL.

Poll : Craig Ervine to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes