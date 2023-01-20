Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, January 21. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Zimbabwe, led by Craig Ervine, carried on from where they left off in the T20I series. The hosts won the first ODI by three wickets (DLS Method) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The match was marred by rain but the home team somehow held their nerves.

For Ireland, skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector’s hundreds went in vain. Balbirnie scored 121 off 137 before getting retired hurt. Tector stayed unbeaten at 101 as Ireland racked up a decent score of 288/4 after being put in to bat first.

While Victory Nyauchi picked up two wickets, Richard Ngarava and Sikandar Raza got one wicket apiece. Thereafter, rain played a spoilsport, and Zimbabwe needed 214 runs to win in 37 overs as per the revised target. Ervine’s men found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 99/4 in 22.1 overs.

But a 76-run stand between Raza and Ryan Burl brought Zimbabwe right back into the game. Burl used the long handle to good effect and scored 59 runs off 41 balls, with six fours and two sixes. With four needed off the last ball, Clive Madande struck a boundary to save the day for Zimbabwe.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Saturday, 12.45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is expected to be a sporting one. The track is also expected to continue helping the team batting second. Hence, fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

There will be chances of rain throughout the duration of the match and hence, the DLS Method may again come into play. Temperatures will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Stephen Doheny, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, and Joshua Little.

Zimbabwe

Wesley Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, and Victor Nyauchi.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Both Zimbabwe and Ireland looked strong with the bat in their previous game. The chasing team is expected to have a significant advantage, more so if rain interrupts play.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : Harry Tector to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes