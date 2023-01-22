Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Ireland and Zimbabwe are set to lock horns in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Monday, January 23. The Harare Sports Club will host the encounter.

Ireland lost their first match by three wickets after rain interrupted play. However, Andrew Balbirnie’s men made a stupendous comeback in the second game with a 46-run win. Most importantly, they drew level in the series with the decider to be played on Monday.

After being put in to bat first, Ireland racked up a big score of 294 for the loss of seven wickets. Paul Stirling replaced Balbirnie, who had to retire hurt following his hundred in the first game as skipper. He scored 45 off 61 to set the tone for the visiting team.

Harry Tector, who also scored a three-figure score in the series opener, carried on from where he left off and scored 75 off 61 with seven fours and one six. Tendai Chatara was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe after he finished with figures of 10-0-51-3.

Garry Ballance and opening batter Innocent Kaia scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain. The hosts were bowled out for 248 in 47.3 overs. Chamu Chibhabha and Ryan Burl scored in the 40s. Left-arm pacer Joshua Little picked up four wickets.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Details

Match: Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: January 23, 2022, Monday, 12:45 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has been an excellent one for batting. Run-making hasn’t been all that tough by any means. However, the pacers have extracted a lot from the surface. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the match. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s and there is no chance of rain.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Ireland

Paul Stirling (c), Stephen Doheny, Murray Commins, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little

Zimbabwe

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Chamu Chibhabha, Gary Ballance, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Victor Nyauchi

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction

Both Ireland and Zimbabwe have done well thus far on the tour. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing team is expected to come up trumps in the decider.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

Ireland vs Zimbabwe TV and Live Streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

