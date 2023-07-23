Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

On July 23, the first one-day international (ODI) of the Australia Women's Tour of Ireland will take place at Castle Avenue in Dublin. Ireland Women's recent performance has been disappointing. They've lost four of their previous five games. On the other hand, the Australian Women have won three of their past five games and are predicted to keep up their outstanding performance.

In their most recent match, Ireland Women faced West Indies Women. After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Ireland made a respectable start. Gaby Lewis' performance enabled Ireland to reach a respectable 203 runs.

The early wicket losses for West Indies were compensated by some solid partnerships, which kept them moving forward. The Caribbean team won the game, thanks to an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 110 runs.

Australia Women last faced England Women. The Women in Yellow chose to field, and stunned their opposition by claiming two wickets for just 12 runs. At that point, Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt teamed together to form a stunning combination that helped England Women reach 285 runs.

Australia had a shaky start, much like their rivals, but a solid partnership for the third wicket made all the difference for the English side. The Aussies continued losing wickets, which helped England's ladies to win by 69 runs in the end. But due to their striking performances in the one-off Test and the T20I series, Australia were able to retain the Ashes.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI

Date and Time: July 23, 2023, 03:15 pm IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The track at Castle Avenue offers a pitch that is more helpful to batters. Players may play freely and take advantage of the pitch's favorable batting conditions. To succeed, bowlers must rely on their variations and line and length. With an average first innings score of 210, teams who win the toss may elect to bowl first.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Playing conditions will be more or less pleasant as there is only an 18% chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Probable Xl

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter(wk), Orla Prendergast, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire, Laura Delaney(c), Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Georgina Dempsey.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Beth Mooney(wk), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Lichfield, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Alana King

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Prediction

Looking at the team form guide and the on-paper squads, Australia Women’s team stands stronger as compared to the Ireland Women’s team. Also, the Australian Women are coming off a successful Ashes series in England, where they have managed to draw the series and retain the Ashes. Thus, one can put the bet on them for the first ODI against the Ireland Women at Castle Avenue.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the 1st ODI.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

