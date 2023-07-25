Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

﻿Ireland Women will lock horns with Australia Women in the 2nd ODI match of the Australia Women Tour of Ireland at Castle Avenue in Dublin on Tuesday, July 25. The first ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to the rain. Even though Ireland Women have the benefit of playing at home, Australia Women will enter the series as the favorites.

The Irish girls locked horns with the West Indies Women in their last series. They played three ODIs and lost the series by a 0-2 margin, with the second game abandoned due to inclement weather. This was followed by three T20Is, where the home side suffered a 0-3 whitewash.

Australia Women, on the other hand, locked horns with England Women in the Women's Ashes 2023. Alyssa Headly and Co. won the one-off Test match but went down in the three-match T20I series, losing it by a 1-2 margin. The Aussies also went down in the three-match ODI series, securing a victory only in the second fixture.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: July 25, 2023, 03.15 pm IST

Venue: Castle Avenue, Dublin.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The track at Castle Avenue offers a pitch that is more helpful to batters. Players may play freely and take advantage of the pitch's favorable batting conditions. In order to succeed, bowlers must rely on their variations and line and length.

With an average first innings score of 210, teams who win the toss may elect to bowl first.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

Playing conditions will be more or less pleasant as there is a 20 percent chance of rain. Temperatures will be around the 18 degrees Celsius.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Probable Xl

Ireland Women

Probable Xl

Rebecca Stokell, Amy Hunter(wk), Orla Prendergast, Cara Murray, Ava Canning, Aimee Maguire, Laura Delaney(c), Gaby Lewis, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, and Georgina Dempsey.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Beth Mooney(wk), Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Alyssa Healy(c), Phoebe Lichfield, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, and Alana King.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Prediction

When comparing the teams' on-paper squads and team form guides, the Australia Women's team are superior to the Ireland Women's. The visiting side are also fresh off a victorious Ashes series in England, retaining the Ashes series.

So, one might put a bet on them to win the second one-day international match against the Ireland Women at Castle Avenue.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the 2nd ODI.

Ireland Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode