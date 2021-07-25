Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women, 1st T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Ireland Women and Netherlands Women will clash in the opening game of their T20I series at The Village in Dublin on Monday.

Earlier in May, Ireland played a four-match T20I series against Scotland at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. After losing the first match by 11 runs, Laura Delany and co won three consecutive games to clinch the series.

Gaby Lewis was the leading run-scorer in the series, while Leah Paul emerged as the highest wicket-taker. The Netherlands, meanwhile, haven’t played a T20 International since the T20 World Cup Qualifier in September 2019.

The visitors will be captained by Babette de Leede, who has played 21 T20Is. Ireland have won seven of their eight meetings against Netherlands, with the other game producing a 'no result'.

Match Details

Match: Ireland Women vs Netherlands Women.

Date: July 26, 2021 (Monday).

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: The Village, Dublin.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cloudy with thunderstorms around. However, there is little chance of rain. The temperature should be around 19 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Dublin recently hosted the ODI and T20I series between South Africa and Ireland men’s teams. The spinners got quite a bit of assistance. David Miller showed that run-making isn't tough on the track.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland Women

Gaby Lewis scored 116 runs at a strike rate of 116 in the T20I series against Scotland. She needs to be on top of her game, along with Shauna Kavanagh and captain Delany. In the bowling department, left-arm pacer Leah Paul picked up nine wickets in four games in the series.

Predicted XI - Rebecca Stokell, Gaby Lewis, Laura Delany (c), Shauna Kavanagh (wk), Orla Prendergast, Lara Maritz, Leah Paul, Georgina Dempsey, Rachel Delaney, Emma Richardson, Ava Canning.

Netherlands Women

For the Netherlands, captain Babette de Leede needs to step up. She has scored 190 runs with one fifty in her career. Heather Siegers has 210 runs to her name from 15 games to go with 18 wickets. Miranda Veringmeier has 231 runs, and she is a crucial player for the visitors.

Predicted XI - Annemijn Thomson, Isabel van der Woning, Babette de Leede (C), Heather Siegers (wk), Miranda Veringmeier, Robine Rijke, Juliet Post, Iris Zwilling, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers, Annemijn van Beuge.

Match Prediction

Ireland seem much stronger than the Netherlands. Going by overall strength and experience, the Irish team should be able to register a win in this series opener.

TV and live-streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket Ireland Youtube Channel

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Bhargav