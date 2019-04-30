Irfan Pathan joins Jammu and Kashmir as coach-cum-mentor

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 206 // 30 Apr 2019, 13:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Irfan Pathan

What's the story?

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has decided to join the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team as a coach-cum-mentor for the upcoming domestic season.

Irfan was roped in by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) to play the role of player-cum-mentor for the state's senior team last year. The Baroda native has extended his contract, however, not as a player this time around.

In case you didn't know...

Irfan played for J&K in all three formats in the previous domestic season, and finished with average performances. He also spent his time holding various talent-hunt camps across the state. It was during one of this camps where he spotted Rasikh Salam, who is presently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The heart of the matter

After serving as a player last season, Irfan has now opted to coach Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming season. The cricketer-turned-commentator, who is presently busy commentating in the Indian Premier League, is expected to start his new role as soon as the tournament ends.

"Yes, it is true that he (Irfan) has signed new contract with JKCA. He will now assume role of coach cum mentor. He is currently busy with his role of expert on television and will be arriving in Kashmir at the end of Indian Premier League (IPL),” JKCA CEO Ashiq Bukhari was quoted as saying by Greater Kashmir.

Owing to his good stint last year, the JKCA has decided to continue with the experienced campaigner for another season.

“It is about players’ choice. We monitored him and took feedback. The team gave positive feedback. Last season he was a player and still did the job that he was not asked to do. He did talent hunts, coaching camps, because he wanted to make change and develop cricket,” Bukhari added.

What's next?

Irfan, having last played for India in 2012, seems to have already lived his days in the cricket field. Since he is not going to play domestic cricket as well, the all-rounder might soon announce his retirement from all forms of the game.