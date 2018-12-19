"Want to make it big'', says Mumbai Indians new teenage recruit from Kashmir

Rasikh Salam Dar was bought for 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians in the auction

The IPL Auction 2019 on Tuesday was more of a surprise package with a lot of unknown faces turning the tables while some eminent players missed out on getting a bid. From Varun Chakravarthy to Prayas Ray Barman, cricketers with lesser past experience went on to fetch healthy contracts.

Amid the mystery names, Jammu and Kashmir's 17-year-old pace prodigy also made the headlines. Rasikh Salam Dar, the right-arm fast-bowler from South Kashmir was bought by Mumbai Indians at his base price of 20lakh INR, making him the overall third J&K cricketer to get an IPL bid.

The teenager who is currently with J&K U-19 team, playing Cooch Behar Trophy was elated at getting his IPL contract.

"It (getting picked in IPL) is a kind of feeling which one can't narrate in words. I can just say "Allhamdu lillah" (All thanks to Allah)," Rasikh told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat. "IPL is a dream place for every cricketer and I want to groom my career by playing in the tournament".

Where it all started

A few months back, Rasikh appeared in a camp which was headed by Irfan Pathan who was newly enrolled by JKCA as coach cum mentor. The youngster stunned Pathan with his exceptional bowling,

"I just bowled a couple of deliveries in the camp and Irfan sir asked me to stop. He then checked my bowling personally and motivated me to practice hard." Dar revealed.

He was later picked in J&K team for Vijay Hazare Trophy and played a few matches in the tournament. Playing just his second match, Dar impressed not only his team members but everyone watching the game, scalping a couple of big wickets.

The role of Irfan Pathan and Parvez Rasool

The senior pros have helped the youngster in improving his cricketing skills.

"Irfan sir and Parvez bhai have helped me beyond words. They keep giving me tips about my bowling and fitness. I would always require their support to move on," Rasikh said.

Akhtar has motivated a generation of fast bowlers and Dar wants to bowl as quick as the former Pakistan pacer.

"The way Shoaib Akhtar used to bowl was always a treat. Not only him but Brett Lee and other quick bowlers also inspired me. Obviously, I want to bowl as fast or even more," he added.

IPL dream and goals

For Rasikh, it is the beginning and he aspires to reach another level with Mumbai Indians, a side he is keen to impress and play a few games for in IPL 2019.

"I would get to play alongside some greats of world cricket. Even sitting around them means a lot. I want to make most of this opportunity and go beyond in my career. I'm looking forward to the upcoming IPL, will try and work on my bowling as much as I can. Hopefully, I'll get to play some matches," he concluded.

