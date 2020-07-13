Irrespective of how great a player is, he cannot be a liability: Former India coach Gaekwad on the job of a selector

Former Indian cricket team coach Aunshuman Gaekwad recently opened up about the tough conversations that a selector has to have when players overstay their welcome in the national side. He stated that no player should be allowed to become a liability to the team, irrespective of their stature.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Aunshuman Gaekwad spoke about a variety of topics, such as his own tenure as a selector and the great Kapil Dev's retirement.

When asked about the BCCI's rule that states that all selectors and coaches have to be below 60 years of age, Gaekwad mentioned that it is only the ability to perform your duties that should be taken into consideration -

"It's like any player playing for India. Whether it's Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble or Tendulkar, anyone, you should be able to perform your duties. Don't become a liability. If you become one, you have no business to be there."

"When Kapil broke Richard Hadlee's record in Ahmedabad, we had carried him for a while, we had gone pretty slow. But then me and Vishy went and talked to him.We said, 'Congratulations, you have broken the record, but tell us: Now what?' So that nobody feels embarrassed. These are the interactions you have to have."

Gaekwad on the job of a selector

The former Indian opener has held many administrative posts in Indian cricket

The former Indian batsman also touched upon the qualities that a selector must have, such as first-hand knowledge of the stage of cricket he is selecting players for. The 67-year-old said -

"Your experience as a player and as a selector, your foresight is every important. You can't just go by stats or domestic performances. A selector must know whether this XYZ has scored or got a lot of wickets, and whether he will be successful at that level. This level can be understood only by those who have gone there - the pressure you have to take and the performances you have to give."

Advertisement

A veteran of 40 Tests and 15 ODIs, Aunshuman Gaekwad formed a fearsome opening partnership with the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. Known for his persistence and solid defence, the opener scored just over 2,000 runs in international cricket.

Since retiring, Gaekwad has served as the coach of the Indian team twice and has also undertaken a variety of administrative roles.