ICC World Cup 2019: Is Ambati Rayudu's exclusion from the World Cup squad justified?

Rayudu brings a lot of experience to the table.

The news of the announcement of India's 15 man squad for World Cup 2019 received mostly mixed reactions. The side looks good on paper, and the team combination is one that is in contention for presenting a strong case for itself at International cricket's biggest attraction.

But while a majority of the names on the list are in consonance with the expectations and line of thinking of the experts, there are a few names included in the squad that have raised eyebrows.

The Rishabh Pant – Dinesh Karthik shuffle has inspired plenty of debate and confusion. With Pant's name missing from the squad, Karthik would be expected to see his team through challenging situations, by deploying an aggressive batting mindset. The secondary wicketkeeper spot is as crucial as it is demanding.

The other exclusion that has raiseed questions regarding the selection process is that of Ambati Rayudu. In the year 2019, Rayudu has featured in 10 ODIs for India, scoring 247 runs at an average of 30.88. His sole 50+ score this year came against the Kiwis in the fifth ODI of the bilateral series between the two sides, at the Westpac Stadium.

Rayudu was responsible not only for salvaging pride for the team but also for the side's victory. He scored a well compiled 90 off 113 balls to take the team total from 18/4 to 190/6. Thereafter, it was the Hardik Pandya show.

Rayudu has played some crucial knocks in the past one year.

While the year 2019 hasn't witnessed the best of Rayudu, that does not necessarily indicate that the man is incapable of batting in tricky scenarios. In the year 2018, Rayudu played 11 matches for India, scoring 392 runs at an impressive average of 56.00, with a strike rate of 90.74. He was consistent in the home series against the West Indies and had a good outing at the 2018 Asia Cup.

The selectors have cited Vijay Shankar's three-dimensional abilities as the primary reason for picking him over Rayudu. In the five innings that he has played so far, Shankar has scored 165 runs at an average of 33.00, batting at a strike rate of over 95.

Shankar's economy rate of 5.61 and bowling average of 94.00 (which will come down eventually) while picking up two ODI wickets so far, do not live up to the hype and expectations of the fans.

The news of his exclusion did not go down well with Rayudu, as he took to social media to vent his disappointment. Although Rayudu, along with a few other players, have been put on standby for the World Cup, the opportunity to represent the national side at the game's flagship event may or may not present itself again for the veteran.

The right-hander had waged a long battle to cement the number 4 spot. The eventual snubbing can't have been fun for him in any way.