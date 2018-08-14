Is it time to replace Ravi Shastri?

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.68K // 14 Aug 2018, 13:22 IST

On the eve of India's tour to South Africa, Ravi Shastri, the head coach, confidently proclaimed that the next eighteen months would be a defining period for Virat Kohli and his team. This period represents India's extended stretch of overseas tours- to South Africa, England, and Australia.

England & India Net Sessions

So, let's look at how India's doing eight months into that eighteen month period. The South Africa tour is done and dusted. The takeaway from that series is that India's preparation, going into the first Test, was inadequate.

Oddly, the team refused the opportunity to play any practice games before the start of the Test series. Instead, they opted for self-practice sessions. The result, not surprisingly, was a 2-1 win for South Africa.

That includes India's win in the dead rubber third Test. However, India won the ODI series 5-1 against a depleted South African team that seemed more interested in experimenting, with their combinations for the World Cup, than in winning the series.

Now, we're in the midst of the England series. India lost the ODI series 3-2; and after two Tests, they find themselves trailing England by a 2-0 margin. The manner in which England demolished India in the second Test, at Lords, maybe an ominous sign of what's coming next.

India's preparation leading up to the Test series, once again, appeared insufficient. They opted to play only one four-day first-class game, which eventually was curtailed to a three-day affair, at India's request. The captain and the head coach suggested that the T20 and ODI series sufficiently prepared the team for the Test series.

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Five

So, it's fair to suggest that things aren't going as planned, so far. One can argue that overseas tours are never easy affairs. So, for a team to fail on such tours is nothing to be embarrassed about. But what's disconcerting, in India's case, is that it's clear that they are failing because of lack of adequate preparation.

It's not inaccurate to suggest that every team prepares meticulously ahead of an over-seas Test series. Take Pakistan for example. They toured England for a two Test match series earlier in the summer.

They played two first-class games against county sides, a Test match against Ireland and a two-day match against another county side, ahead of the first Test against England. They are the #7 ranked Test team; and they still managed to draw the Test series.

The basic responsibility, of a head coach and his staff, is to ensure that the team is well prepared before taking the field. There is no question that India's batting line-up is formidable. So, it's not their talent that should be questioned. Nor should their commitment be doubted.

This is a group that has performed incredibly well at home. In fact, it's clear that the team is under-prepared to play under the conditions they faced in South Africa and England. For that, the fingers should be pointed at the head coach and his staff.

This is an Indian team full of resources and talent. It is unacceptable to see them getting embarrassed. It is immaterial whether the head coach is ignorant or arrogant. The bottom line is that he is not getting the job done and that this team deserves better.

It's time to replace Ravi Shastri, as head coach, with someone that has the experience and know-how to handle a high profile team like India.