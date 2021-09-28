Is Jemimah Rodrigues the missing link in India's setup?

After wasting no time announcing herself on the international stage and becoming a fan favorite as a teenager, Jemimah Rodrigues has found herself in and out of the Indian team in recent times.

Rodrigues made her debut against South Africa in 2018 in the T20I series when India toured the Proteas. While Mithali Raj stole the headlines with her match-winning half-century in the first game of the series, The youngster's knock of 37 in 27 deliveries - after Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur were dismissed in a matter of a couple of deliveries - was crucial as she announced herself on the international circuit.

The talent Rodrigues possesses was evident from the get-go and she soon became a teenage sensation, getting a run in the Indian side. However, since the post-covid break, the 21-year-old has found herself in a bit of a rut.

While Rodrigues stated that the break after the T20 World Cup in Australia had given her a chance to go back to the basics, India's hastily organized series against South Africa didn't reflect kindly on the hierarchy making the decisions for the players.

Given the lack of domestic cricket and general playing time, it was no surprise to see most Indian players struggle in that series as India were handed a 4-1 thrashing in the ODI series before losing the T20I series 2-1.

Unfortunately, Rodrigues was made one of the scapegoats for those losses. In the three ODIs the Mumbai batter played against South Africa at home, she mustered a string of low scores, scoring 1, 9 and 0 before scoring 30 and 16 in the T20Is.

With Mithali Raj dropping down to number 4 in the ODIs, the Indian management were having a little game of musical chairs between Punam Raut and Rodrigues. While Rodrigues' string of low scores meant that the Indian batting unit would find itself susceptible to a collapse, Raut's low strike rate, alongside Raj's issues in the same regard, meant that India could not go on to post significantly challenging scores.

Ahead of the recent England tour, Mithali Raj suggested that Rodrigues would take some time, before adding that it was just a matter of experience and exposure for the youngster. The skipper stated that the team management would back Rodrigues but it would be down to the player herself to have that belief to overcome bad form, which could be just a matter of one innings to get the timing right.

Fast forward to the England series, the right-hander managed to score only 8 and 4 off the two ODIs she played, before facing the axe from the T20 side and not making the cut for the Test side either. While there were no signs of backing the youngster, the one innings to get the timing right wasn't too far away for her.

A rekindled Jemimah Rodrigues at The Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues took centre stage in The Hundred with her blitzkrieg of 92* off 43 balls.

Coming into the Hundred, Rodrigues averaged only 9.71 from her seven international innings in 2021, with a tally of 68 runs and an uncharacteristic strike rate of 61.26.

However, the Mumbai girl wasted no time in hitting the ground running with her new side, the Northern Superchargers. With her side tottering at 19 for 4 in her debut against the Welsh Fire, Rodrigues effortlessly switched gears and blitzed through to an unbeaten 92 (the highest individual score in the tournament), smashing a swashbuckling 17 boundaries and a six to lead her side to a memorable victory.

The youngster continued her fine form and followed that stellar knock with two more half-centuries. She eventually played just seven games in the tournament and ended up as the second highest run-getter (249), at an average of 41.5 and a strike rate of 150.91.

Perhaps, it was no surprise to see Rodrigues flourish in conditions that suited her strokeplay. What was even more pleasing was the fact that the youngster was relishing the responsibility she was entrusted with, which considering her young age, reflects a lot about her confidence in her own abilities.

"I like that responsibility, when the team wants you to play a certain role and take up that challenge."

Jemimah Rodrigues - the impact beyond the numbers

Jemimah Rodrigues' numbers with the bat only provide a glimpse of the potential the youngster possesses. With an ODI average of just 19.70 at a strike rate of 68.76 from her 21 matches, it's fair to say that those numbers don't paint the whole picture.

While her numbers fare far better in the shortest format of the game, with an average of 26.37 and a strike rate of 111.16, Rodrigues makes her presence felt in more than one department, regardless of the format.

Rodrigues is a livewire on the field, often filing in as a first-choice substitute whenever called up on. With her infectious energy on and off the field, the former hockey player sets a high benchmark for herself as well as for those around her.

One such instance was during India's Test against England, earlier this year. Rodrigues was brought on as a replacement fielder, while England were essentially dominating India. However, the energy that she brought onto the field paid off. Even while fearlessly fielding at short leg, constantly causing a buzz around the batsmen to create a sense of pressure when the Indian spinners were bowling, Rodrigues played her part to help cause an England stutter.

India have notoriously brought on Rodrigues onto the field in place of some of the team's weaker fielders, even on this Australian tour so far. While that hasn't caught the eye yet, Rodrigues quietly gives the Indian side an advantage that's not on record.

India need to find a place for Jemimah Rodrigues in the their playing eleven

While building up to the tour, Australian pacer Megan Schutt expressed her surprise over the doubts looming over the selection of Rodrigues, stating that the batter would be the first name on her teamsheet.

Ahead of India's tour of Australia, Australian skipper Meg Lanning was asked about the players her side would have to watch out for. Rodrigues was the first name mentioned by Lanning, perhaps indicating just how much of an impression the youngster has made in the recent The Hundred.

“Rodrigues had a really good The Hundred. She may have been a bit quiet in the series against England but she seems to have found some form", said Lanning.

With the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj dropping down to the number four spot, some assumed that Jemimah would finally make her way back into the side to take the number three spot. Yet, after the ODI leg of the multiformat series in which India ended Australia's 26-game winning streak, Jemimah Rodrigues couldn't find a way into the ODI side.

An opportunity was presented to Yastika Bhatia, who grabbed her chance with both hands, making a strong impression at the number three spot with a half-century in the final ODI.

While it seems like Jemimah Rodrigues will have to wait a little bit longer for her opportunity with Harmanpreet Kaur nearing full fitness, there have been reports that Indian Head Coach Ramesh Powar has been working his Rodrigues on her bowling, so the youngster can add another dymanic to her game and provide some balance to the side as well.

With a spot in the top four set to be vacant during the upcoming T20I series against Australia, it will be baffling to leave out a match-winner of Jemimah's caliber.

There's enough evidence there to suggest that Rodrigues should simply be backed and entrusted with the responsibility to shine in the format that she has been most impressive in, before paving the way for her return to the Indian setup.

