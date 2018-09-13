Can Headman Kohli match Craftsman Kohli?

Krishna_Writes FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 92 // 13 Sep 2018, 16:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the current Indian team, but in times like these, following a 4-1 series loss, questions must be asked of the captain.

Rahul Dravid at an event last year, when asked about aggression, said, “People need to be true to themselves, I cannot put tattoos like Virat and be aggressive the way he is, that would be unauthentic to myself.”

Unsurprisingly, aggression brings out the best in Virat Kohli as an individual. However, a great leader leads by example and has the larger interests of the group in mind. Has the man from Delhi done enough to build a team which feels secure, is there a democratic structure when it comes to decision making? Are aggression, intent, and ”horses for courses” a facet of the current Indian team?

No denying the fact that Kohli is authentic to himself and he is one of the best to have embraced the game. His ability to attack has garnered him supreme respect all over the world. Over the past few years, the 29-year-old has also given enough reasons to question how best a team can move forward.

Reaction to Practice Matches

Virat Kohli’s reaction to practice matches raised a few eyebrows. During the tour to South Africa, the practice matches were cancelled, and when questioned about practice matches in England, Kohli said: “Practice matches are useful only when a good opposition team is in front.”

Surely, such games are not only about the quality of the opposition, but also about getting accustomed to the playing conditions. A team heading into a big series needs to test their 12-13 players in competitive match practice, unite the probable squad for the challenge ahead. The skillful Indian captain as an individual is undoubtedly at par with the demands of international cricket but are the remaining 11-12 on the same page? Kohli seems to be falling into the same trap as several world-class sportsmen who expect their team members to set the same standards as the best in the game.

Building a leadership group in the team

What transpired during the whole Kumble-Kohli fiasco was there to been seen by all. The Indian Captain quickly needs to understand that the onus is on him. Yes, a Captain is as good as a team, but there has to be someone who also questions the decisions of the leader. A team can only succeed if there is a healthy discussion, there should be one if not a group to challenge the leader, push him and question every decision he takes.

Fond memories of Anil Kumble taking Sehwag’s inputs to allow Ishant Sharma an extra over to bowl in Perth are still fresh. It may be that the Indian captain is following such examples, but evidence of that is hardly seen on the field.

Failure in assessing the conditions and finding the right combination

Eight months ago during the tour of South Africa, the vice-captain was dropped for the first Test match of a series. Further, no one expected the confident Indian captain to pass such unreasonable remarks on non-selection of Ajinkya Rahane during the presser. The recklessness of selecting Rohit Sharma over Rahane on form and ignoring history or conditions raised many eyebrows. Interestingly, in the next Test match in Centurion, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped.

Pundits would say, and the numbers too highlight that the players have let Virat down on nearly all the occasions, playing like a number one team only in patches. Introspection would lead us to believe there were numerous chances to win two more matches at least, if not 3 in England. A closer look at the end of both the tours of South Africa and England also hints at an unsettled 11. An 11 which has 6 to 7 players who are unsure of playing the next Test match.

It is not rocket science that the first Test match of a series has a bearing on the rest of the series, it requires a sacrosanct approach. Players with experience focus on such series; sadly, the tailor-made Cheteshwar Pujara was overlooked even after spending ample time in England in preparation for the Test series.

Hopefully, his Southampton ton cleared doubts about his intent, Pujara added close to 100 with the last two batsmen. Similarly, in the first Test of South Africa tour, Jasprit Bumrah was picked over the experienced Umesh Yadav who was part of the pace battery in the entire home season. If the first Test match selection in England displayed exuberance, the second Test match at Lord’s followed suit, picking two spinners on a track which was swinging square (mind you seaming not spinning). Contrarily, not including an extra spinner in Edgbaston was an error.

The biggest surprise was roping in Hanuma Vihari into the playing 11 over Karun Nair. A guy who last scored a triple century against the same team and was itching to bag a match, but the thinktank had other ideas.

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five

Way ahead

The right-handed batsmen has done things with the bat which no one could do in this present team; in the meantime, his captaincy has led to several questions. Be it not bringing Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack in the first Test against Sam Curran, or the selection or the press conferences, Kohli has failed to captain the side smartly.

Success and failure are a part of any sport. A loss of this kind will undoubtedly hurt the team, and if not handled sensitively, it can lead to players drifting away. Hopefully, the team and the well-wishers come together in this moment of crisis and focus on the Australian summer.

As said by many it is easier to criticize sitting in a room than to play the game. Also, sports receive all their glory due to the followers, and when there is a need, the followers should raise their voice.