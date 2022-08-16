“Is it necessary to throw a stone to get Stoinis out?” - Salman Butt lashes out at Aussie for questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has hit out at Marcus Stoinis for questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action after being dismissed in a match in the ‘Hundred’. Butt described the Aussie all-rounder’s gesture as ‘below the belt’.

Stoinis was representing Southern Brave against Oval Invincibles in the game played on Sunday (August 14) at The Oval. He was dismissed for 37 off 27 balls, caught at mid-off on a pacy, short delivery from Hasnain.

As he walked back to the dugout, Stoinis made a gesture with his hands to suggest that the bowler was throwing. Slamming the Australian cricketer, Butt questioned his action. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he commented:

“Stoinis’ behavior was below the belt. Mohammad Hasnain has been cleared by the ICC. Coaches worked with him on his bowling action. After that, he gave his test, which went to the concerned authorities. Then, what’s the point of him making such a gesture? Is it necessary to throw a stone to get Stoinis out?”

22-year-old Hasnain was suspended from bowling after being called by umpires during the BBL. During the tournament, another Aussie, Moises Henriques, had raked up a controversy, commenting ‘nice throw, mate’ after playing and missing. The Pakistan fast bowler was cleared to bowl in June with a remodeled action.

“Why was he let away? Is it a joke?” - Salman Butt unhappy with Stoinis getting away

Despite his controversial gesture, Stoinis was not penalized with a formal sanction. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the cricketer was spoken to by match referee Dean Cosker but will not be formally charged with a breach of the ECB's disciplinary code.

Expressing displeasure over the 33-year-old being let off, Butt said:

“Who are you (referring to Stoinis), unless some umpire takes a decision on him. Hasnain would be under tight scrutiny as he is making a comeback after correcting his action. In such a situation, for a player to come up with such a gesture (is unacceptable). [sic]

"And then, he got away with it. He got away with something that others might not have. It is regrettable. Why was he let away? Is it a joke? If yes, then other teams can also do it.”

Hasnain has taken three wickets in three matches for the Invincibles so far. The Invincibles went on to win Sunday’s match by seven wickets, their third victory in four games.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Marcus Stoinis have been penalized for questioning Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action? Yes No 23 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert