Is the Pakistan Super League a top-tier league?

Khozema Alyamani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 92 // 21 Nov 2018, 20:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PSL 2019

The rise of T20 franchise leagues around the world is an indication of the growth of the T20 brand of cricket.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the biggest, most popular league that has captured the attention and interest of a big chunk of the Indian cricket loving population. The Big Bash League (BBL) has also succeeded in carving out a niche for itself and has established itself as a popular league in Australia.

Apart from these two, many other leagues have popped up around the world. Some of the other major leagues around the world include the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and the Carribean Premier League (CPL). Moreover, South Africa is ready to unveil its own league in 2019.

The IPL is the gold standard that other leagues try to emulate. They also use it as a measuring stick to assess their progress.

The formula for franchise cricket basically calls for having a strong domestic support base on the basis of which the franchises try to build upon internationally.

While the IPL and the BBL can be viewed as Tier I leagues, the jury is out on the BPL and CPL leagues. They are still trying to find their footing and are working through teething problems before aspiring to match the bona fides of a Tier I league.

The PSL, on the other hand, is certainly not a Tier II league. But whether it merits being called a Tier I league depends on how one assesses its progress thus far.

So let's look at the PSL from the perspective of the sponsorship, stability, and sustainability points of view to make that determination.

#1 Sponsorships

One of the basic requirements of a franchise-based league is to have a reliable sponsorship base. Clearly, the number of sponsorship deals greatly depends on the size of the market.

The PSL has a huge, vibrant, cricket-loving market. It is very popular in that market, and is avidly followed on TV and online by a large audience.

In fact, the brand value of the PSL has increased manifold, which has benefited the league in terms of securing a lucrative media sponsorship deal.

#2 Stability

The inability of the PCB to hold the PSL at home, in Pakistan, is the biggest threat to the long-term viability of the league. Franchises have to bear the significantly higher cost of playing games in a foreign land like the UAE.

In addition, they have to forego significantly higher gate receipts that would come about as a result of playing in Pakistan versus abroad.

#3 Sustainability

The PSL's long-term viability prospects will greatly depend on maintaining a growing fan-base, having franchise owners who have the ability to withstand the growing pains that a young league endures, and the strategic vision to increase its brand value.

The results so far have been encouraging, and there are plenty of reasons for the PCB to be excited about its future prospects.

The PSL has blossomed into a full-fledged, exciting product. It has the requisite fan-base, sponsorship deals, and the ability to continue to grow. However, until international cricket returns back to Pakistan, even a well groomed and in-demand product like the PSL will remain an unfinished product.

So while the PSL has all the ingredients to be designated a Tier I T20 tournament, it cannot be called a Tier I tournament yet - not until the tournament is consistently held in its entirety where it is supposed to be held. In Pakistan!